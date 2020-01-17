A Bell County judge on Thursday sentenced a Killeen man to probation after he shot a woman in the chest in 2018.
Timothy Francis Decaille, 31, who pleaded guilty on July 18, 2019, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday morning.
“While the state argued for penitentiary time, the court sentenced Decaille to a 10-year deferred adjudication probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “He also ordered that there be no contact with victim (or their children) without court-ordered visitation in place.”
The case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court, over which Judge John Gauntt presides.
Killeen police were called to a home on Aug. 19, 2018, to investigate a shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers met the victim who said a man “while arguing with her had produced a firearm and shot her in the chest,” police said. “The officers noted an obvious wound to (the victim’s) chest and transported her to a hospital to treat the gunshot wound.”
Police searched the area and arrested Decaille, whom they say admitted he shot the woman and then hid firearms. Police said they later located the weapons.
A search of the Texas Department of Public Safety database of criminal convictions in Texas returned no results.
