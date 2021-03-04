A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation for stabbing a man in a McDonald’s drive-through lane after an argument last year.
James Butts, 30, of Killeen pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement in the case and placed Butts on four years of deferred adjudication probation. The judge warned that if he violates the terms of his probation, he is facing two to 20 years in prison.
The case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
On May 5, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 2100 block of East Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police learned that an employee, identified as Butts, had exited the restaurant after he recognized the driver of a vehicle in the drive-thru lane, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the man in the vehicle allegedly had used a crowbar to threaten a relative of Butts a few days prior to the incident.
Surveillance video at the restaurant depicted the argument and subsequent assault.
“Butts approached (the victim) and began an argument,” according to the affidavit. “Butts motions for (the victim) to open the window, then Butts opens the driver’s side door and continues to yell at (the victim).”
Police said that the man exited his vehicle with a glass bottle that he then broke on the ground, while Butts had a knife in his hand.
“Butts swings his left arm forward and stabs (the victim), who grabs his abdomen,” according to the affidavit. The victim drove himself to the hospital.
“According to emergency medical personnel, (the victim’s) liver was punctured,” police said.
Police arrested Butts on May 12, 2020, court records showed.
Killeen man sentenced on two felony charges
In another sentencing hearing this week on an unrelated case, Kesi Dean Pablo Reyes, 42, of Killeen was given a term of five years of deferred adjudication on two third-degree felony charges. Prior to being sentenced on Monday, he already had pleaded guilty during another hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Reyes was indicted on July 15, 2020, on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Killeen police on June 5, 2020, performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to signal its intent to turn at the intersection of 16th Street and Attas Avenue, according to the arrest affidavit.
Reyes was identified as the driver.
A K-9 officer arrived on scene and Reyes was asked to step from his vehicle, “at which time Reyes stated, “(expletive) this,” placed the vehicle into drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed down Attas” Avenue, police said.
Officers pursued the vehicle until it stopped at the intersection of 22nd Street and Hall Avenue. Reyes and a passenger were taken into custody.
During a search of Reyes and his vehicle, police located several small plastic baggies that contained a white residue and a glass pipe used to smoke narcotics, according to the affidavit. At the jail, an officer found another plastic bag with white crystalline residue.
The substance was determined to be methamphetamine and weighed 2.2 grams.
