Belton

Devon Joaquin Savion Belton

BELTON — A Killeen man who has been in jail since last year for his role in a shooting incident that left a man’s car riddled with bullet holes is getting a chance at probation after a judge’s ruling on Wednesday afternoon.

Devon Joaquin Savion Belton, 23, was indicted on March 1, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, which is a third-degree felony.

