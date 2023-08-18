BELTON — A Killeen man who has been in jail since last year for his role in a shooting incident that left a man’s car riddled with bullet holes is getting a chance at probation after a judge’s ruling on Wednesday afternoon.
Devon Joaquin Savion Belton, 23, was indicted on March 1, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, which is a third-degree felony.
He pleaded guilty on June 22. On Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt heard arguments from attorneys before handing down his sentence of seven years of deferred adjudication probation.
“It’s clear that this is gang-related violence,” said Assistant District Attorney Laura Beth Latimer, in her closing arguments before Belton was sentenced. “These are not children; these are grown men and they’re treating our neighborhoods like a war zone. It’s only by the grace of God that no one was hurt in the crossfire. Let’s take the defendant off the streets.”
Latimer argued that a sentence of five to seven years in prison would be appropriate.
Before hearing from Latimer, Gauntt heard from Belton’s defense attorney, Michael Magana, who reminded the judge that Belton had no prior criminal history.
“This is the first time he’s ever been incarcerated,” Magana said. “These past nine months have opened his eyes. He’s taken a good look at himself and he knows this isn’t the way he wants to live his life. I’m asking the court to consider a term of deferred adjudication probation in this case because he is employed and has strong family ties.”
Belton was booked into the Bell County Jail on Dec. 17, 2022. Prior to the hearing, his bonds totaled $130,000.
The incident that landed Belton in the Bell County Jail occurred on Dec. 14, 2022.
A man called police after two men wearing ski masks shot at him and a friend who had been inside his vehicle, in front of his residence in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
When Killeen police arrived, they observed the victim’s vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and along the side of the door, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim said he and a friend were inside his vehicle when a silver vehicle pulled up and two men began shooting at them.
Police found multiple spent casings at the scene. The victim described the driver as wearing an orange ski mask and the other shooter as wearing a black ski mask.
A description of the vehicle was broadcast to police in the area and officers located the vehicle a few minutes later.
The silver vehicle proceeded down a cul-de-sac and tried to turn around before being stopped.
According to the affidavit, the driver in an orange hat threw several items from the driver’s side of the vehicle. Later, a K-9 unit was dispatched to the area and recovered two .40-caliber handguns and an AR-style rifle.
Before police could stop the vehicle, it slowed and a man wearing a gray hoodie and light sweat pants jumped from the vehicle and ran.
The vehicle finally stopped after a spike strip was deployed. Police arrested Belton and found another passenger in the back seat of the silver vehicle. Inside the vehicle, police found a 9-mm handgun and a bag of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.