BELTON — After hearing testimony from four veterans, including the defendant, at a sentencing hearing on Thursday, a Bell County judge sentenced a Killeen man to eight years of deferred adjudication probation for two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Army veteran Andy Pichardo, 31, pleaded guilty in May of last year to the two charges stemming from a 2017 incident, but his sentencing hearing was reset repeatedly.
The state’s prosecutor offered victim impact statements for Judge Paul LePak to consider. LePak presides over the 264th Judicial District Court.
Most sentencing hearings involve the testimony of victims, but in this case the judge heard testimony from defense witnesses only.
“We’ve made multiple attempts to get the victims to be present but we haven’t heard from them,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. He said they had been present at previous hearings.
Pichardo’s defense attorney, Mary Beth Harrell, admitted during the proceeding that deferred adjudication probation for two second-degree felonies with a firearm was a lot to ask.
“We’re asking the judge for leniency in placing him on deferred probation for serious accusations, and it’s my understanding that the victims want prison time,” Harrell said.
Pichardo does not have any previous convictions in Texas, according to a search of Texas Department of Public Safety records that returned no results.
Veterans’ testimonies
Pichardo testified that post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from combat deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan affected his behavior on Aug. 26, 2017, at a Harker Heights convenience store.
He told the judge that the victims, a man and a woman, were neighbors with whom he had an ongoing dispute over their dogs and alleged criminal mischief behavior.
A verbal altercation started when Pichardo encountered the couple at a convenience store in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
“He started to insult me and threaten my family, and she was encouraging him,” Pichardo said. “I went to my truck and grabbed my weapon and then it’s all a blur.”
The handgun discharged when the woman hit him in the arm, Pichardo said, adding he hit the woman in the head with the handgun when she attempted to get between the two men.
“The way I behaved is embarrassing and I’m ashamed of the person I was that night,” he said. “If they were here, I would apologize to them because that’s not the person I am.”
Pichardo is on the verge of earning a degree in information technology and has been offered a job as a store manager upon graduation later this year.
After the incident, Pichardo said he sought help for anxiety and depression related to PTSD.
“I knew I needed to get better for my family and everyone who loves me,” he said.
Anetone Sailiata, the pastor of Kingdom Builders Christian Center in Killeen, said that he has known Pichardo for over two years, since Pichardo and his wife and children began attending services and events there.
“At first, he kept to himself and didn’t really associate with anyone,” the pastor said. “I made an effort to talk with him and we bonded. He’s not the same man; a great change has happened in his life.”
Sailiata, also a veteran, said that he understood Pichardo’s PTSD all too well, as he still startles upon hearing the booms emanating from Fort Hood’s training ranges.
“He was deployed many times, and that can change a person’s mind and spirit,” he said. “We can become afraid and isolate ourselves. (Pichardo) understands the battlefield.”
He urged the judge to give Pichardo another chance.
“We all make mistakes and hopefully learn from them,” Sailiata said. “I think he’ll do great in life if given the chance.”
Pichardo also became involved with Bring Everyone In the Zone, a Killeen nonprofit that offers peer-to-peer support for veterans and their families. Bill Barker, a veteran and outreach specialist with the organization, testified that Pichardo attends meetings regularly and volunteers there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.