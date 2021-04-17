A Killeen man was sentenced this week to years of deferred adjudication probation along with inpatient substance abuse treatment after the man used a knife to threaten a family member last year.
Bennie Gene George III, 37, was sentenced to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. George will have to surrender himself to the Bell County Jail on June 1 in order to be transported to a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility (SAFPF) where he will receive inpatient treatment. SAFPF is one of the rehabilitation programs run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“Use this probation as a springboard to success, instead of just going through the motions,” said Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court. “This is a fork in the road for you in your life, and probation can help you go in a good direction.”
LePak followed a plea agreement in this case.
George was indicted on Aug. 12, 2020. He already had entered a plea of guilty prior to the sentencing hearing on Thursday.
On July 11, 2020, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Iris Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance with weapons.
The 911 caller, a family member, stated that George “was pacing in the backyard with a knife,” according to the arrest affidavit.
An officer arrived on scene and saw a man, later identified as George, walking in the back of the residence. Another officer detained the man, who admitted that he had a knife in his pocket, police said.
The victim told police that he was watching TV in his bedroom “when he heard the suspect talking loudly at this bedroom window,” according to the affidavit. “The suspect began to threaten the victim…the suspect started to snatch the screen off the window, stating, ‘Let me in, I’m going to kick your ***.’ The victim saw a knife in the suspect’s hand.”
Police said that George also attempted to enter the home by kicking at a back door but was unsuccessful. The victim told police that he was “’living in fear from him’ and believed that if the suspect had gained entry to the house he would have ‘definitely hurt me…’”
Killeen man sentenced to prison time for burglary
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same court on Thursday, 23-year-old Aaron Devon Carter-Lopez pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of burglary with intent to commit theft.
Following a plea agreement, LePak then sentenced Carter-Lopez to six years in prison for kicking in the door of a home in 2019. Carter-Lopez will get credit for time served, which is almost a year, according to jail records.
The case dates back to Dec. 9, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to a burglary call in the city. An officer spoke with the resident, “who stated that he returned home and a car parked outside began honking,” according to the arrest affidavit. “He observed the front door of his residence had been forced open. (The victim) stated that the person who had entered his home without permission jumped out of the second story window, breaking the glass.”
The man told police that he chased the men, who managed to flee in a vehicle but left behind a duffel bag filled with the man’s electronics and other items.
Carter-Lopez became a suspect in the robbery after police found the identity of the man who was honking. A detective “located a photo of Carter-Lopez on Facebook wearing the same distinctive pink pants that the suspect is seen wearing on surveillance video at the time of the burglary,” according to the affidavit.
The victim identified Carter-Lopez as the man who jumped through the window and fled the scene.
