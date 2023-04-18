A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation after an accident on New Year’s Day in 2019, when he hit three people with his vehicle while driving drunk.
Richard Delano Lackey Jr., 29, was indicted on June 19, 2019, on a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
He pleaded guilty on Feb. 2, to the assault charge and then was sentenced on Friday by Judge Paul LePak to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records. Lackey also will have to pay $3,000, in restitution to the victims.
As part of the plea agreement, the state dropped the DWI charge.
At approximately 1:57 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to a major accident on westbound Central Texas Expressway, with reports of three people having been struck by a vehicle.
According to the arrest affidavit, three people had been pushing a vehicle down the service road when they were struck by Lackey’s vehicle. All three were treated for injuries, according to the affidavit.
Lackey’s wife and two children were in the vehicle at the time, police said.
Lackey admitted to drinking prior to driving home and was not able to successfully complete sobriety tests.
He has been released from jail after posting a bond of $30,000, according to court and jail records.
Woman gets probation for biting jailer
In an unrelated case that also was decided on Friday, a Killeen woman was sentenced to probation for biting a jailer during an incident last year.
Emy Kamil Rivera Taijeron, 22, pleaded guilty on Feb. 22, and was sentenced by Judge Wade Faulkner in the 478th Judicial District Court to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation. Taijeron was indicted on Nov. 30, 2022, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
On June 15, 2022, a jailer with the Killeen City Jail was moving Taijeron to a cell when Taijeron bit the jailer on the hand causing pain, according to an arrest affidavit.
Photos were taken of a visible bite mark on the jailer’s hand, police said.
Taijeron was released from jail after posting a bond of $75,000, records show.
Probation for man who burglarized apartment
After hearing from the defendant on Friday, Faulkner sentenced Tavarius Dejuan Bradsher, 27, to six years of deferred adjudication probation for burglarizing a home last year in order to beat a man inside. Bradsher was indicted on March 30, 2022, on a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
On Jan. 1, 2022, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the city after a report of a disturbance. There, officers met with one of the residents of the apartment, “who stated that he had an argument with his child’s mother earlier in the evening that prompted her to leave the location,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The child’s mother returned a short time later with (her family member) identified as Bradsher. Both were banging on the door and yelling.”
When a woman opened the door to tell them to leave, police said that Bradsher pushed his way into the apartment and began to hit the man.
“Officers spoke with a resident of a neighboring apartment who advised that she witnessed the entire event,” according to the affidavit. “The neighbor corroborated that an argument caused (the child’s mother) to leave the location earlier and returned with another male. The witness said that she saw the suspect force his way into the apartment and could hear noise consistent with an assault taking place.”
Bradsher posted a bond of $50,000, and was released from jail.
