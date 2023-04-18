A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation after an accident on New Year’s Day in 2019, when he hit three people with his vehicle while driving drunk.

Richard Delano Lackey Jr., 29, was indicted on June 19, 2019, on a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

LACKEY.RICHARD.DELANO.jpg

Richard Delano Lackey Jr.
TAIJERON.EMY.KAMIL RIVERA .jpg

Emy Kamil Rivera Taijeron
BRADSHER.TAVARIUS.DEJUAN.jpg

Tavarius Dejuan Bradsher
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.