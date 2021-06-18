A Killeen man this week was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation and drug and alcohol treatment after he spit on police officers during an incident in the city last year.
Lorenza Pierre Allen, 55, pleaded guilty on May 4 to two charges of harassment of a public servant, which is a third-degree felony.
On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Allen to five years of deferred adjudication probation on each charge, to be served concurrently.
Allen also will have to pay more than $2,000 in restitution and seek drug and alcohol treatment at his own expense.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.
On June 17, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a business on Willow Springs Road after a caller said that a man was causing a scene.
A customer offered to drive Allen to the hospital instead of having officers arrest him. However, instead of taking him to the hospital, the customer stopped at a residence in the 2500 block of Hemlock Drive in Killeen that belonged to a family member of Allen, according to the arrest affidavit.
The family member told police that he wanted nothing to do with Allen or the situation. Police then arrested Allen for public intoxication.
When an officer got into the patrol vehicle to help Allen into the vehicle, Allen spit in the officer’s face, according to the affidavit. Allen was transported to the Killeen City Jail, where he was restrained. Allen began yelling at officers and jail staff and continued to spit at officers and staff, according to the affidavit.
