A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudicated probation after police said that he attempted to stab a woman last year during a domestic violence incident.
Felipe Rene Caban, 38, already had pleaded guilty on Jan. 28, to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Caban to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation. The judge ordered that Caban is to have no contact with the victim and he will receive mental health treatment, according to Bell County court records.
Killeen police on July 4, 2021, responded to a call about a domestic violence incident in the 5200 block of Daybreak Drive.
When they arrived, they found a man running into an open field. Officers pursued the man and found him hiding in a wooded area, according to the arrest affidavit.
After a struggle, officers were able to handcuff the man, who then was identified as Caban. The woman who called 911 told police that earlier she had been removing some of Caban’s belongings from her vehicle when she found a bottle with 15 Xanax pills. She flushed the pills and confronted Caban about them, police said.
When Caban became angry, the woman went inside the house with her kids. She told police that he forced his way into the home, grabbed a butcher knife and chased the woman around the house while attempting to stab her.
Police said that Caban physically assaulted the woman before chasing her with the knife.
