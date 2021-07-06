A Killeen man pleaded guilty to two felony charges and then was sentenced to time behind bars after police said he was involved in two gun-related incidents within a day of each other last year.
During a hearing on Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Deandre Marquis Thomas, 32, was sentenced to five years in prison on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The sentences will run concurrently and he will get credit for time served.
Thomas initially was charged with three felonies but the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Thomas was booked into jail on May 1, 2020, and he was being held without bond on Tuesday.
Killeen police on April 15, 2020, were dispatched to a residence in reference to a disturbance. A woman told police that Thomas had just left her residence after pointing a gun at her brother, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said a surveillance camera at the residence captured the incident.
The footage shows an argument among the three people.
“During the argument, (Thomas) gets out of the passenger side of the vehicle that is parked in the driveway and points a gun at (the brother),” according to the affidavit. “(Thomas) is seen on camera walking around in the yard for a moment before getting back in the vehicle and departing the location.”
The next day, on April 16, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive in reference to a shots fired call. A man, who was not the same man from the alleged incident the day before, told police that a man he knew as “Deandre” had fired a pistol at him when he pulled into the parking lot of his fiancé’s apartment complex, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police recovered a spent 9 mm shell casing in front of the apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.