A jury sentenced a Killeen man to three decades behind bars after he admitted to shooting and killing another man at a nightclub in 2018.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, 46, killed 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas, of Killeen, at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street on Aug. 18, 2018.
“The jury sentenced Jackson to 30 years in prison after they deliberated for four hours” on Friday night, said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman.
Jackson was listed in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with no bond.
Murder is a first-degree felony and is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison, according to Chapter 12 of the Texas Penal Code.
The shooting started with an argument between the two men in the early morning hours.
While testifying in his own defense on Thursday, Jackson said that Thomas was “over-aggressive” and had threatened him.
Thomas, a large man, worked as a bouncer at several Killeen nightclubs.
The state’s prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, argued during the trial that the case was not self-defense and that the shooting was because Thomas had refused to give Jackson an apology for an incident that allegedly took place in 2010 or 2011.
Family and friends of both Thomas and Jackson were in the 264th Judicial District Court throughout the trial.
