A Killeen man bowed and shook his head in disbelief after being sentenced to years in prison for shooting a man in the gut during an incident last year, but the state’s prosecutor had argued that the 24-year-old defendant deserved a term of incarceration because of a lengthy criminal record dating back 14 years.
Judge John Gauntt listened to testimony and arguments and watched a clip of surveillance video before finding Lakeith Leeshawn Moore guilty and sentencing him to 11 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Moore, who had pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2021, in the 27th Judicial District Court, was sentenced on Thursday afternoon during a one-hour hearing.
He was booked into jail on April 29, 2021, where he has been held in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on the second-degree felony charge.
Video and testimony
Gauntt listened to testimony from two witnesses — a Killeen police detective and the defendant’s mother — as well as attorneys’ closing arguments prior to making his decision, but it was a 15-second surveillance video from an apartment complex that seemed indisputable.
The soundless video showed the shooting that occurred on April 27, 2021, in the 300 block of Gilmer Street in Killeen.
The video footage confirmed the account of a witness who told Killeen police that “she and (Moore) got into a verbal argument outside the apartment complex when Moore stole her car keys and cell phone and started walking off,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A man and a woman, who lived at the apartment complex, came out to help the woman. After a brief tussle with the man, the video shows Moore pulling out a firearm and shooting the man, who then clutched his stomach. Moore is seen running away from the man, toward the camera.
The gunshot victim was taken by helicopter to a Temple hospital. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, police said.
Moore’s mother told the court that her son has mental health issues but is a hard-working person deserving of a chance at probation.
“He keeps to himself most of the time; if he’s not working, he stays home,” said April Moore. “He had just gotten off work when this incident happened.”
Lakeith Moore’s defense attorney admitted that his client has a criminal history, but he asked the court to make sure that all treatment options were tried before sending Moore to prison.
“He’s been in jail a long time prior to today ... he’s had time to think and reflect and he knows this was not the proper way to respond,” said Michael Magana. “If given a term of deferred adjudication probation, he could have the tools to help him become a better person. We believe he can grow and become a better person.”
The state’s prosecutor was in no mood to compromise, pointing out in her closing arguments that Moore had racked up 18 arrests in 14 years, beginning at age 10, and had been unsuccessful at probation and treatment arrangements multiple times.
“We see continuous, assaultive behavior,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane-Taft. “The defendant was beating on his girlfriend, and the victim went to intervene. That doesn’t warrant getting shot in the gut. We’ve exhausted all resources on this young man.”
Killeen woman sentenced to term of probation for gun threat
In an unrelated case that was heard remotely in the same court on Wednesday, 32-year-old Jahada Allesha Jefferson was sentenced to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation and 200 hours of community service after pulling a gun on a man last year.
Jefferson, who also is known as Jahada Singletary, had pleaded guilty on Dec. 9, 2021, to a third-degree felony charge of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jefferson was indicted on Aug. 25, 2021, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement.
On June 21, 2021, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a domestic dispute with weapons.
A male victim identified the suspect as Jefferson, according to the arrest affidavit.
Three witnesses told police that they saw Jefferson yelling at the victim and threatening him while she was holding a firearm. The victim said that Jefferson told him she was going to “pop his ***” while she was waiving the firearm, police said.
Police later performed a traffic stop on Jefferson’s car, where they said they found a handgun. She admitted to arguing with the man but she denied ever pulling out the firearm, according to the affidavit.
