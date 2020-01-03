Amon Christian Temple

BELTON — A Killeen sexual assault case dating back almost four years was resolved at a sentencing hearing in a Bell County courtroom on Friday afternoon.

Amon Christian Temple, 28, of Killeen was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a rape that occurred on Jan. 17, 2016. Temple pleaded guilty in October last year to the sexual assault of a woman who is now 33 years old.

