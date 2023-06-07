Kermit J. Bennett Jr.

A Killeen resident defied the odds after he was allegedly shot 11 times outside a local pool hall earlier this year and survived.

The suspect, Kermit J. Bennett Jr., 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 14 after being identified by a witness and the victim in a line up.

