A Killeen resident defied the odds after he was allegedly shot 11 times outside a local pool hall earlier this year and survived.
The suspect, Kermit J. Bennett Jr., 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 14 after being identified by a witness and the victim in a line up.
The shooting happened about a week before that.
On April 6, Killeen police responded to the shooting at G&B Billiards & Sports Bar at 1008 S. Fort Hood St. Once there, police found a victim with numerous gunshot wounds in the parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
The victim called the Herald this week and said Bennett shot him 11 times. He did not want his name used for fear of retaliation.
The witness said they saw Bennett inside the pool hall and Bennett showed him a magazine full of bullets, the affidavit said. The witness said he later saw Bennett go outside and approach the victim shooting him several times with a firearm, the affidavit said. Police were also able to obtain security footage confirming the witness’ testimony.
After some investigation, Bennett was arrested by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Bell County Jail on April 14, according to KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
Bennett was indicted on June 1 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a third degree felony.
