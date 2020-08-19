A Bell County judge gave a Killeen man a second chance with probation after the man admitted to stealing more than $6,000 from the Walmart where he worked last year.
On June 29, Valsean Simpson, 18, pleaded guilty to a state jail felony charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement and sentenced Simpson to three years of deferred adjudication probation. As restitution, Simpson will have to pay back the stolen money, according to remote court proceedings on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
LePak urged Simpson to see probation positively.
“You can see it as a hassle and have a negative perception and a bad attitude, or you can see it as helping to provide structure and guidance, to be a grown-up adult when it’s over,” he said.
Simpson admitted to stealing more than $6,600 out of cash registers from Sept. 20 through Oct. 20, 2019.
An asset protection officer from Walmart reported the case to the Killeen police. Police viewed security camera footage of Simpson “randomly holding onto the cash a customer gives him and putting it to the side of the cash register before putting the money in his pocket,” according to the arrest affidavit.
