ALEMAN, JUAN booking photo.jpg

Juan Estevan Aleman

A Coryell County grand jury indicted two men on second-degree felony charges after Copperas Cove police said they broke into local residences earlier this year.

In July, Tommie Charlie Collins III, 29, was indicted on two charges of burglary of a habitation after allegedly “squatting” at the same residence twice. Juan Estevan Aleman, 29, was indicted on one burglary of a habitation charge, in an unrelated case, after police said he broke into a house that was under construction in order to steal a large appliance.

COLLINS, TOMMIE booking photo.jpg

Tommie Charlie Collins III
