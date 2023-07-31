A Coryell County grand jury indicted two men on second-degree felony charges after Copperas Cove police said they broke into local residences earlier this year.
In July, Tommie Charlie Collins III, 29, was indicted on two charges of burglary of a habitation after allegedly “squatting” at the same residence twice. Juan Estevan Aleman, 29, was indicted on one burglary of a habitation charge, in an unrelated case, after police said he broke into a house that was under construction in order to steal a large appliance.
Both men were being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday after their arrests by Cove police.
The bonds for Collins total $22,000. Aleman was booked into jail on May 18, and was being held on Monday in lieu of a bond of $20,000, according to Coryell County Jail records.
ALEMAN
On May 16, Cove police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of Bufflehead Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
“The caller believed the vehicle (belonged to a person who was) stealing construction material from the new houses being built in the area,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, an officer began canvassing the area.
“As I entered the 2400 block of Merganser Drive, a gray 2015 Chevrolet Traverse ... passed me, leaving the area,” police said. “The vehicle was coming from a dead end where ... none of the homes were being lived in. As soon as the vehicle passed me, I observed the vehicle accelerate.”
Police stopped the vehicle in the 2500 block of Wigeon Way, at which time the officer noticed a brand-new white washing machine in the backseat of the vehicle.
Officers questioned the driver — who was determined to be Aleman — and a woman who was in the passenger seat, both of whom lived in Killeen.
The woman “claimed Juan had bought it from a friend and it had been in the vehicle for two days,” police said.
However, the woman could not provide the name of the friend and she gave three different reasons for being in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, other officers arrived in the neighborhood to attempt to find which house had been burglarized and found evidence indicating a recent break-in at a home in the 2500 block of Merganser Drive.
When officers spoke with Aleman, he said that he had bought the washer from a friend in San Antonio; but when officers confronted him about alleged evidence connecting him to the theft, he admitted to stealing the washing machine but said that he and the woman were in the neighborhood so that he could return the item.
A representative of the homebuilder told police that a refrigerator and dishwasher also were missing from the same house that was under construction.
COLLINS
Cove police on April 26, were dispatched to a residence in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive after a report of a burglary.
There, officers met with a man who said that a neighbor had reported that someone was living at the residence so he went to check on it.
“(The man) tried to open the front door but realized the door was locked,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(He) walked to the back of the residence and he heard someone jump the fence.”
Officers located property belonging to Collins inside the residence, including his wallet.
Less than a week later, the same homeowner called police again.
“(The man) was contacted by a neighbor and was told the same Black male was at the residence,” police said.
There, police located Collins as he attempted to sell a truck engine to another man.
That man told police that Collins had told him that “he recently purchased the residence and was selling off some of the property,” according to the affidavit.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Jason Andrew Saldana, 46, on a charge of theft of property with previous convictions.
James Lee Anderson Jr., 37, on a charge of terroristic threat.
Charles Stephen Harper, 29, on charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Joshua Lawrence Hale Sr., 37, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Herbert Jermaine Malvo, 44, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Ashley Jackson Hughes, 39, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Danny Ray Thompson, 59, on two counts of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Rudolph Garza, 66, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jonathan Tafaoa, 34, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
Dustin Whitenburg, 36, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and endangering a child by criminal negligence.
Joe Lee Brooks IV, 35, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Deshawn Montrell Curtis, 35, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
