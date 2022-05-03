A Killeen man has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.
In an interview with Killeen police, Seth Mix, 33, said that he did not know that the victim was underaged and that he had picked the victim up twice and each encounter was sexual.
Prior to the interview, Mix denied meeting the victim in person and said that he only sent sexual messages to the victim.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim and his mother came to the Killeen Police Department on Dec. 28 to report the sexual assault.
On Feb. 18, the victim was interviewed at The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. The 16-year-old victim told officials that he met Mix on a dating app and that the two of them had sex three times.
The victim said that contact with Mix stopped once his parents discovered that he was on the app.
The victim’s mother stated that the victim confessed to her and his father that Mix knew his age after they had discovered a text message from the victim where the assault was brought to their attention, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed a $100,000 bond on Mix.
In other arraignments:
Cooke placed a $30,000 bond on Bernie Duke Bruton on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
