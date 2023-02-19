A Bell County grand jury indicted a Killeen man after police said he beat an elderly man during an alleged incident last year.
Lorenzo Wesley Espitia, 42, was indicted last week on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $55,000, including a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was booked on Dec. 1, 2022.
On Nov. 29, 2022, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the city regarding a domestic disturbance. There, officers met with two people who said that Espitia had assaulted them.
One of the alleged victims, a 65-year-old man, told officers “that he and his daughter were in the living room when Espitia walked into the room already upset,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Espitia grabbed the victim’s adult daughter by the neck, lifted her up and threw her on top of the male victim who was seated in a chair nearby. The female victim fell to the floor as the male victim started to stand up.”
Police said that Espitia then grabbed the man by the neck with both hands and squeezed to the point at which the man “felt pain, struggled to breathe and lost the ability to speak.”
Officers on scene said they saw redness and bruising to the man’s neck and the man complained of pain in his ribs that could have been caused by the woman landing on him. The woman told officers that she had back pain following the incident, according to the affidavit.
Police later spoke with Espitia, who “confirmed that only he and the two victims were present during the incident and that he believes that his family members pushed his buttons to the point that he was not spiritually present,” police said.
In other Bell County indictments last week:
Pak J. Calloway, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Alonte Mapp, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Inell G. Taylor, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Johnny D. Zamora III, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Eric T. Brizuela, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jordon R. Williams, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Deldrick K. Harris, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Darrell Quallis, 23, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Dalun J. Graham, 24, of Killeen, on two charges of assault of a peace officer.
Kylon L. London, 26, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
