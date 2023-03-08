BELTON — One juror couldn’t seem to help holding her own neck as she and other jurors listened to a man describe being stabbed in the neck with scissors while he slept.
“Sangre” — the Spanish word for blood — echoed again and again as the victim, who testified through a Spanish-to-English interpreter seated next to him on the witness stand, described the ordeal.
After a three-day trial this week, Juleika Marie Garcia, 31, was found guilty on Wednesday.
“The jury returned a verdict of guilty after a very short deliberation,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell on Wednesday afternoon. “The defendant has elected to go to the jury for punishment, they will be moving forward on the punishment phase this afternoon.”
Garcia is facing five to 99 years, or life, in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member.
She also was indicted on Sept. 22, 2021, on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury. Garcia was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $175,000. She was booked on Aug. 16, 2021.
On Monday, a jury comprised of seven men and seven women, including two alternate jurors, was selected and testimony began in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
The state’s prosecutors continued to present their case on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
The state and defense each rested their cases on Wednesday. The defendant decided not to testify.
SCISSORS AND SANGRE
Killeen police encountered a bloody scene on Aug. 14, 2021, when they responded at 6:48 a.m. to the 2200 block of Tyler Street after a report of a bleeding man. On a home’s front porch, officers found a man lying on his back with a towel against his neck, surrounded by blood. Inside the home where the incident allegedly occurred, police described blood on doors, walls, the floor, clothes and furniture. Puddles of blood were located in the master bedroom along with a pair of bloody scissors, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim, a 38-year-old handyman, told the jury on Wednesday that he and Garcia met through social media when they both still lived in Puerto Rico. They had been together for more than eight years but their relationship soured and they seemed to be ready to go their separate ways.
“I was going to stay with family in Ohio and she told me she was going to Florida,” he said. “I considered the relationship over and there was nothing left. I wanted nothing to do with her.”
The man told the court that he woke up early on the day of the incident, had a cup of coffee and then went back to bed.
“I woke up with scissors in my neck that she had stabbed me with,” the man said. “I said, ‘What did you do?’”
He testified that she did not answer, but removed the scissors and he applied pressure with a piece of clothing.
“I was bleeding a lot,” he said.
The man told the jury that he pushed Garcia out of the way of the front door, exited the house and jumped a fence to escape to a neighbor’s house, where he collapsed on the porch.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said.
The state presented 299 pages of medical records as evidence against Garcia.
“I was out of work because I couldn’t lift anything,” the victim said. “I lost my house and I lost practically everything.”
According to an affidavit, Garcia also stabbed herself during the incident. After an officer shouted for anyone in the house to come out, police said that Garcia exited though the front door and collapsed. An officer went to assist her and observed puncture wounds on her neck. The children also came out of the house.
The children had minor injuries and were taken to the McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
