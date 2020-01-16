BELTON — A Killeen man accused of murder testified in his own defense during his trial on Thursday, raising the possibility of self-defense after shooting and killing another man at a nightclub in 2018.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, who is out on bond, is accused of killing 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas, of Killeen, at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street on Aug. 18, 2018.
The shooting started with an argument between the two men in the early morning hours. Thomas, who was a veteran, is the father of three children. He worked for Scott & White in the information technology department.
Jackson has lived in Killeen since 2001 and remodels homes for a living.
Family and friends of both Thomas and Jackson have been in the 264th Judicial District Court during the trial.
Jackson, in a black suit, testified for several hours on Thursday, facing a blistering cross-examination while the state re-played the surveillance video from the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2018.
Jackson admitted to carrying his pistol when he went to the club that night for a friend’s birthday party, but during his testimony he insisted that Thomas threatened him.
“I took it because one night in there I saw a slew of guns so I took it just in case, not to harm anyone,” Jackson said. He said he had one shot of alcohol and then was ready to leave.
The black and white soundless surveillance video depicted the interactions between the two men, especially Jackson putting his arm around Thomas’s shoulders, which he demonstrated on his defense attorney, Jim Kreimeyer.
“I whispered in his ear, ‘You can drop the tough-guy act; you don’t have to be bad all the time,’” Jackson said. “He started cussing and I told him he needed to stop.”
When asked about any previous confrontations with Thomas, Jackson admitted the two were far from friendly.
“It was 2010 or 2011, and I was trying to stop a friend of mine from fighting with someone else, and he grabbed me around my neck and slammed me to the ground and I wasn’t even in that fight,” he said.
Thomas, a large man, worked as a bouncer at several clubs to make extra money, according to previous testimony.
Jackson said that he was intending on leaving the club after he calmed down. More than 20 minutes of surveillance video shows Jackson pacing outside the club, with more than one person attempting to get him to leave the scene.
“Thomas exited the door and said, ‘You’re lucky I didn’t go to my truck,’” Jackson said. “I asked him, ‘What did you say? I’m done,’ and started to walk off but he said he was ‘going to end this s*** tonight.’”
Jackson told the jury that when he saw Thomas reach in his pocket, he thought that Thomas was going to pull out a gun. It turned out to be a cellphone in his pocket, according to the video and police testimony.
Eleven bullet casings were found at the scene, as Jackson had emptied the magazine and hit Thomas five times.
“Fear took over,” Jackson said. “After the first shot, he lunged forward and I backed up and closed my eyes and fired and fired and fired.”
When it was over, he said he was in a “daze” as he walked away, and was fearful that Thomas’s friends in the club would pursue him. He admitted that he dropped his pistol beside a mailbox when he saw and heard the police response.
“Being a black man with a .45 in the middle of the night is not a good look,” Jackson said. “I would be dead if I had that in my hand.”
Some of Jackson’s testimony centered on Thomas’ alleged history, which the state’s prosecutor did not want the jury to hear. The jury left the room while Kreimeyer and Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman presented case law and arguments about what the jury should be allowed to hear and see.
“We’ve raised self-defense so what’s important is who the first aggressor was; it isn’t to assassinate Mr. Thomas’s character,” Kreimeyer said.
After reviewing the cases presented by both sides, Judge Paul LePak ruled that Jackson would be allowed to testify about what he had heard about Thomas, despite it being hearsay.
Waldman objected to the decision.
“There could be no end to what he hears and who he hears it from; Thomas could be the second shooter who killed Kennedy,” he said.
LePak responded that it was relevant because it might have impacted Jackson’s mindset and decisions.
The jury returned and Kreimeyer resumed his questions regarding Thomas.
“I know of several instances; he was over-aggressive,” Jackson said of Thomas. “He broke a guy’s leg and put another guy’s head through a wall.”
Waldman’s cross-examination centered on replaying the video and walking Jackson through it, attempting to point out inconsistencies.
“You know the evidence is overwhelming,” Waldman said. “If (the jury) doesn’t believe self-defense, there’s no question you’re guilty.”
Jackson admitted to pulling the trigger but said it was to defend himself.
“When you shoot at somebody 11 times, your intent is to kill,” Waldman said.
The prosecutor repeatedly honed in on the time that Jackson spent outside the club after the initial argument with Thomas.
“You made the decision to approach Thomas again,” Waldman said.
“He came out of that door threatening me,” Jackson replied.
“You could have gone in any direction; you could have gone home,” Waldman said.
“When you’re angry, you’re not thinking clearly,” Jackson said.
Waldman also pointed out that Jackson did not tell the police that he thought Thomas was reaching into his pocket for a gun.
“I was in a daze; everything was in and out,” Jackson said.
After testimony is over, the judge will read the court’s charge and jury instructions, followed by closing arguments, before deliberations begin.
