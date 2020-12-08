The attorneys for a Killeen man who is set to be executed on Thursday for his role in a 1999 double murder intend to file the case with an appeals court after a federal judge in Indiana denied their motions to halt the execution.
Brandon Bernard, 40, is on death row at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. His attorneys have argued that new evidence uncovered in 2018 would have led to their client being sentenced to life in prison — instead of the death penalty — if the evidence had been presented in the 2000 trial.
Bernard is accused of participating in the murders of youth pastors Todd and Stacie Bagley on June 21, 1999, by setting their car on fire after they had been shot by another man who already was executed earlier this year. The shooting and car fire were in a rural area of Fort Hood.
U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney II, who presides over the Southern District of Indiana where Bernard’s most recent court case was being heard, issued his 14-page order on Tuesday, denying the defense team’s motion for a stay of execution.
Bernard’s defense team issued a statement on Tuesday, vowing to continue to fight.
“By denying a stay of execution to Brandon Bernard, the court will allow the government to evade responsibility for hiding critical evidence that would have changed the outcome of Brandon’s sentencing,” said Robert Owen, one of Bernard’s defense attorneys, in a statement. “Brandon has been doggedly seeking relief since we discovered in 2018 that the prosecution had been withholding…key evidence for two decades, yet procedural barriers have prevented him from obtaining a hearing on the merits of his claim. Brandon must not be executed until the courts have fully addressed the constitutionality of his sentence. We will continue to pursue relief from the appellate courts, and hope they will not allow this injustice to stand.”
On Dec. 2, defense attorneys tried to buy time for Bernard by presenting arguments before the U.S. District Court in Waco. U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said that he did not have the jurisdiction needed to issue an injunction to stop the execution.
Motions and judge’s order
Two motions attempting to halt Bernard’s execution were filed last month in the U.S. District Court in Indiana. On Nov. 24, Bernard’s attorneys filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus and a separate motion for a stay of execution. On the same date, they also filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing.
“The community as a whole will suffer harm if no stay is granted… There can be no public interest in an unconstitutional execution,” Bernard’s attorneys wrote in their motion to stay the execution.
On Nov. 30, the U.S. filed its response to Bernard’s motions.
The U.S. prosecutor calls the claims that the U.S. withheld evidence “baseless,” according to the 32-page motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
“Bernard fails to meet even the first requirement for a stay of execution because he cannot show a substantial likelihood of success on the merits,” according to the U.S. motion.
In its motion, the U.S. delineated previous court battles that Bernard lost in district and appeals courts, starting in 2004.
The federal judge agreed with the argument made by the U.S. attorney.
“Because Mr. Bernard cannot show a strong likelihood of success on his habeas corpus petition (filed on Nov. 24), his motion to stay execution is denied,” Judge Sweeney wrote in his order on Tuesday.
June 21, 1999
The Bagleys were killed in the summer of 1999 after being carjacked by Bernard, Christopher Vialva and three other teens.
Police said at the time that the Bagleys were youth pastors visiting Killeen for a church revival at a Killeen church.
After carjacking the Bagleys, Christopher Vialva, Bernard and three teenagers put the couple in the trunk of the car and drove for several hours, withdrawing money from ATMs and attempting to pawn Stacie Bagley’s wedding band.
At a remote training area at Fort Hood, police said Vialva shot Todd Bagley in the head and Stacie Bagley in the face.
Bernard set the car on fire, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Todd Bagley died instantly, and Stacie Bagley died of smoke inhalation after the vehicle was set ablaze, police said at the time.
Vialva was executed Sept. 24 for his role in the crime.
New evidence
Carpenter said during the hearing that the new evidence was only uncovered by scouring testimony in a co-defendant’s case. He said that during the trial in 2000, prosecutors withheld evidence that Bernard was at the bottom rung of the youth gang that committed the crime.
“Contrary to misleading evidence the government presented to the jury, Mr. Bernard was a low-level follower in that group (and he) had no history of violence,” Owen told the Herald in an email on Dec. 1. “He was not part of the carjacking and was not the shooter. But at trial, Dr. Richard Coons, a now-discredited government ‘expert,’ assured jurors that a person like Mr. Bernard, if sentenced to life imprisonment, was certain to join a prison gang and commit violent assaults against guards or other inmates.”
Owen told the Herald that Bernard has “an exemplary prison record.”
“He is profoundly remorseful and has spent his time in prison helping at-risk youth,” Owen said.
Bernard’s attorney said that a former prison warden and a host of jurors have spoken out in support of clemency for Bernard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.