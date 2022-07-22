Timothy Scott Richardson

Timothy Scott Richardson

After hearing from eight people — including the defendant and the victim — over the course of two days of a bench trial, a Bell County district court judge found a Killeen man guilty of shooting a woman in the face in 2019.

Timothy Scott Richardson, 48, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,000, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor traffic charge. He was booked into jail on Aug. 6, 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.