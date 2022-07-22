After hearing from eight people — including the defendant and the victim — over the course of two days of a bench trial, a Bell County district court judge found a Killeen man guilty of shooting a woman in the face in 2019.
Timothy Scott Richardson, 48, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,000, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor traffic charge. He was booked into jail on Aug. 6, 2020.
Two non-jury trial dates recently were held, with six witnesses called to testify in the 264th Judicial District Court on June 24. The trial continued on Thursday, at which time Judge Paul LePak heard from Richardson and the victim.
After a break to review evidence and testimony, LePak found Richardson guilty and a sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 2, according to Bell County court records.
The case dates back to June 1, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to an aggravated assault with a victim.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had “visible injuries to her face and had been reportedly shot in the face,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Witnesses on scene directed police to where (the woman) was shot and one of the witnesses informed police that she saw (the woman) getting shot.”
The woman was treated at the hospital and released, at which point she was interviewed by police.
“She described the man who shot her as a Black male, mid-40s, with short dreadlocks in a tan or gray 4-door vehicle with distinctive wheel rims,” according to the affidavit. “She stated that while she did not know the man who shot her, she recognized him from around the neighborhood. She also provided police with a picture of the suspect’s vehicle that included a license plate.”
Officers used the license plate to determine that the last known owner was a woman with the last name of Richardson, whom they found was married to Timothy Scott Richardson. Detectives realized that he matched the physical description provided by the victim.
“Richardson was subsequently arrested for a traffic violation,” police said, referring to his arrest on June 11, 2019, for driving with a suspended license, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety. “During that arrest, detectives observed that the vehicle had just recently been painted and that the vehicle contained distinctive rims similar to the rim (the victim) observed when she was shot. Officers also located a 9-mm handgun under the driver’s seat.”
Police said that the victim identified Richardson out of a photo line-up as the person who shot her.
When being interviewed by detectives, Richardson initially denied any involvement but “…then began to cry and admitted to being at the scene,” according to the affidavit. “Richardson stated that he was ‘scared’ and ‘acting in self-defense’ but claimed that some other, unknown Black male actually shot (the woman).”
