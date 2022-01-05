A Killeen man is facing a potential prison sentence after he pleaded guilty this week to shooting at an Uber driver last year.
Patrick Terrell Swain, 36, pleaded guilty on Monday to two felony charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, according to Bell County court records.
A sentencing hearing was set for his case on Feb. 14, in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Swain was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000.
On the afternoon Feb. 16, 2021, Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call in the 800 block of West Avenue I.
The caller was a woman who said that, as an Uber driver, she went to pick up a woman at that location, according to the arrest affidavit. When she arrived to pick up the woman, the driver said that a man approached her parked vehicle, asked her why she was there and then shot at her.
The victim described the man to the dispatcher.
Responding officers located a man matching that description in front of the apartment complex, according to the affidavit. He later was identified by police as Swain.
During a search, an officer located a loaded 9 mm handgun in the man’s front jacket pocket, police said.
Meanwhile, another officer spoke with the victim, who said that after a brief conversation with the man, he backed up but stayed near the woman’s vehicle. The woman told police that she “was on the phone with her husband when both of them heard a gunshot and (the victim) looked up to see the suspect putting a handgun into an inside-the-waist holster,” according to the affidavit. “The victim was terrified and began to drive away. In her rear-view mirror, the victim observed the suspect walking toward her vehicle.”
Police also located a spent 9 mm shell casing near the bottom of the apartment stairs where Swain was located by the officers.
Swain has a prior felony conviction in Bell County for possession of a controlled substance.
