A Killeen man will be sentenced in March for a robbery at a Walmart in the city last year.
James Aaron Cabrera Jr., 22, entered a plea of no contest during a remote hearing on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing was set for March 8, after a presentence investigation report is completed.
On Feb. 12, 2020, he was indicted on a robbery charge, a second-degree felony.
Cabrera was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a personal recognizance bond, court records showed.
Killeen police went to the Walmart in the 1400 block of Lowes Blvd. on Jan. 14, 2020, for a call of a theft in progress. There, police spoke with an employee who said she watched a man put pants on over his shorts, put on a pair of shoes and concealed items in the jacket he was wearing, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man, whom police later identified as Cabrera, did not pay for the items and passed all points of sale.
The woman said she stopped the man and identified herself as an employee. She told police that he grabbed her right arm and pulled and pushed her, leaving scratches and causing pain, according to the affidavit.
The woman said he pushed another employee and then fled on foot. Police said that surveillance video from the store depicted the incident.
A few days later, on Jan. 16, 2020, police located Cabrera at the window of a residence in the 1300 block of Grandon Drive in Killeen. The residence’s occupant said Cabrera did not belong there.
He was arrested for an active warrant and searched, where police found several items from Walmart in his jacket.
