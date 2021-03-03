A Killeen man who pleaded guilty last year to an armed robbery announced during his sentencing hearing this week that he wants to change his plea and have his case heard by a jury.
Lamarkius Quentrell Minton, 20, has been held in the Bell County Jail since Oct. 10, 2017, in lieu of a bond of $75,000.
Killeen police said he robbed a man and woman at gunpoint more than three years ago, when he was 17 years old.
On Feb. 18, 2020, Minton pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and then a sentencing hearing was scheduled in the 426th Judicial District Court.
“My client is adamant that he’s not guilty of this offense,” said defense attorney Steve Lee, during the remote sentencing hearing on Tuesday. “There is some evidence that I can present at trial. I’m asking in the interest of justice that he be able to withdraw the plea. He knows that it will take some time to get on the jury trial docket.”
Judge Steve Duskie canceled the sentencing hearing and asked that a motion be presented before the court to officially request a change of plea.
Allegations
Minton was 17 years old when he was arrested after an alleged armed robbery around midnight on Oct. 9, 2017.
Police said that he was driving a vehicle when he passed two people sitting in a car in the 2600 block of Maria Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
A few minutes later, he allegedly pulled his vehicle alongside their car. Police said Minton then got out of the car and tapped on the window with what was believed to be a handgun.
The two people sitting in the car rolled down the car window and Minton allegedly shoved the gun into the car and demanded money, taking wallets and cellphones.
Police found Minton less than five minutes later, walking away from a car that officers said matched the description given by the victims. Minton was with three people, two of whom were minors.
Officers searched the car, where they said they found a wallet belonging to one of the victims, according to the affidavit.
