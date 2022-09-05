A Killeen man who was found guilty earlier this year was sentenced on Friday for shooting a woman in the face in 2019.

Timothy Scott Richardson, 48, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon with no bond listed on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier in the day, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Richardson to nine years in prison, with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.

Richardson.tif

Timothy Scott Richardson
JACKSON.MAHKALEN.ZEONUS.tif

Mahkalen Zeonus Jackson
