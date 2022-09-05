A Killeen man who was found guilty earlier this year was sentenced on Friday for shooting a woman in the face in 2019.
Timothy Scott Richardson, 48, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon with no bond listed on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier in the day, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Richardson to nine years in prison, with credit for time served, according to Bell County court records.
Richardson was booked into jail on Aug. 6, 2020.
Two non-jury trial dates recently were held, with six witnesses called to testify in the 264th Judicial District Court on June 24. On July 21, during the second day of the bench trial, LePak heard from Richardson and the victim before finding Richardson guilty.
The case dates back to June 1, 2019, when Killeen police were dispatched to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to an aggravated assault with a victim.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had “visible injuries to her face and had been reportedly shot in the face,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Witnesses on scene directed police to where (the woman) was shot and one of the witnesses informed police that she saw (the woman) getting shot.”
The woman was treated at the hospital and released, at which point she was interviewed by police.
“She described the man who shot her as a Black male, mid-40s, with short dreadlocks in a tan or gray 4-door vehicle with distinctive wheel rims,” according to the affidavit. “She stated that while she did not know the man who shot her, she recognized him from around the neighborhood. She also provided police with a picture of the suspect’s vehicle that included a license plate.”
Officers used the license plate to determine that the last known owner was a woman with the last name of Richardson, whom they found was married to Timothy Scott Richardson. Detectives realized that he matched the physical description provided by the victim.
“Richardson was subsequently arrested for a traffic violation,” police said, referring to his arrest on June 11, 2019, for driving with a suspended license, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety. “During that arrest, detectives observed that the vehicle had just recently been painted and that the vehicle contained distinctive rims similar to the rim (the victim) observed when she was shot. Officers also located a 9-mm handgun under the driver’s seat.”
Police said that the victim identified Richardson out of a photo line-up as the person who shot her.
When being interviewed by detectives, Richardson initially denied any involvement but “…then began to cry and admitted to being at the scene,” according to the affidavit. “Richardson stated that he was ‘scared’ and ‘acting in self-defense’ but claimed that some other, unknown Black male actually shot (the woman).”
MAN SENTENCED FOR DEADLY CONDUCT
In an unrelated case that was decided in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Mahkalen Zeonus Jackson, 19, of Killeen was sentenced to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.
Jackson had pleaded guilty on June 2 to a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Jackson was 17 years old on Sept. 7, 2020, when Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Lake Road in reference to shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit.
There, officers spoke with a resident who said that she was at home with her two children when she heard a loud noise and glass breaking.
An officer saw broken glass, a hole through the back of the cabinet and also one through the wall. The officer found a shell casing near the front door.
Another officer on scene said he encountered a male just outside the residence who was identified as Jackson. Jackson was searched and a handgun and rifle were found, according to the affidavit.
After being informed by the officers of his rights, Jackson admitted that he had been playing with a gun and that he thought the safety was on.
