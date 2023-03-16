Two Killeen men were indicted this week by a Bell County grand jury after unrelated accusations of child abuse.
Orlando Colon Martinez, 40, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 5:24 pm
In an unrelated case, Demetrious Desharni Woods, 37, was indicted on two charges of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after an alleged incident in Nolanville on March 1, 2022. Police said that Woods “intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury” to two children who were 14 years of age or younger.
According to the two indictments, Woods struck the children “with a rope, a belt or a stick.”
Neither Martinez nor Woods were being held in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday.
Killeen police on Dec. 10, 2022, were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lu Circle in reference to an assault. There, police spoke with Martinez and family members at the home, according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman who lived at the home told officers “...that Martinez had been drunk and throwing things in the residence,” according to the affidavit. During the incident, Martinez allegedly went to the room of a teenager who lived at the residence “and began yelling and throwing things and then struck (the boy) in the face, causing him pain and making him cry.”
Later the same day, police said that Martinez pushed the boy down in the living room, causing his leg to hit a coffee table.
The woman told police that Martinez also pushed her and a girl who lived at the residence, which prompted the woman and the girl to call 911.
Rebecca S. Perez, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Spencer J. Harden, 48, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Alec Sterling-Leadbeater, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Johnathon Marengo, 26, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams and burglary of a building.
Ashley N. Jackson, 32, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of deadly conduct with a firearm.
Zachary A. Wright, 22, of Harker Heights, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Michael L. Titus Jr., 55, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Deborah Lawson, 43, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Maurice L. Forrest, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Aaron M. Clopp, 31, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Ivan J. Avilez, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Donte J. Varnado, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Jurrien R. Ganske, 22, of Huntsville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance fewer than 20 abuse units.
Roberto S. Torres, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Clayton K. Ebanks, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Javarte M. Long, 29, of Harker Heights, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kanterrius J. Johnson, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tyshaun L. Degrate, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gloria J. Helms, 51, of Austin, on one count of injury to an elderly person and one count of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Sean C. Gaherty, 21, of Troy, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Christopher R. Jayne, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
