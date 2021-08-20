Two Killeen men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week on felony charges after police said guns were involved during unrelated alleged incidents in May.
James Clinton Kinnebrew, 24, was indicted on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct, after police said he shot a firearm toward a woman after an argument.
In an unrelated case, a grand jury indicted D’Andre Leshawn Crawford, 25, on one charge of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and burglary of a building, a state jail felony, after police said he tried to break into two firearms retailers in order to steal a gun to kill a woman.
Both Crawford and Kinnebrew were being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. Crawford’s bonds total $250,000, on the two felony charges. Kinnebrew was being held in lieu of $111,000, on five charges including two misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, one charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance.
Kinnebrew
On May 26, Harker Heights police were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the city. A woman told police that Kinnebrew arrived at the location and they had a verbal altercation, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The woman) reported that Kinnebrew arrived at the location with multiple firearms,” police said. “When the argument escalated, (the woman) began walking toward the apartment complex. At this point, (the woman) stated that Kinnebrew fired several shots from a firearm.”
The woman told police that he continued to shoot his firearm from a vehicle as he was leaving.
Police said they found multiple shell casings where Kinnebrew had been standing, and damage from bullets in walls, windows and vehicles at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Crawford
Killeen police on May 20 responded to a building check at a firearms retail store in the 1900 block of E. Rancier Ave. Upon arrival, store employees told police that a man, later identified as Crawford, tried to forcibly open the doors after business hours. He told employees that he “needed a gun, that he had no money and planned to ‘take your (expletive),’” according to the arrest affidavit.
Around the same time, other officers responded to a call about a burglary of a building in progress at another firearms store, this one in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Police said they found Crawford detained outside that store, which had a broken window.
“Crawford stated he was trying to gain entry to (the second store) to get a gun so he could kill (a woman),” according to the affidavit.
Another police officer said Crawford told him that “he wanted to go on a rampage and shoot this girl and that is why he was breaking into (the store).”
Police said they found three 32-ounce bottles of charcoal fluid in Crawford’s backpack. When police asked what the charcoal fluid was for, “(Crawford) stated that once he was done, he was going to burn (the woman’s) vehicle.”
Security footage from a nearby convenience store allegedly depicted Crawford walking up to the firearms retailer and throwing an object at the window, breaking it.
An unknown male was able to detain Crawford until police arrived, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Carlana D. Cowan, 20, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Brian M. Gardner Jr., 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Otis D. Davis, 59, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Abereas E. De-Tray Capers, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Dean L. Mitchell, 30, of Lampasas, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Donte L. James, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Deanthony Holland, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Erik J. Drake, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Melody L. Brown, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Andrew P. Cortez, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
John C. Mayreis, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Samuel D. Green, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Devon D. Burrus, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jai J. Smith, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Sherman S. Freeman, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Jonas M. Holder, 39, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Raymond E. Brooks, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stacie M. Sprankle, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Donald Smith, 32, of Killeen, on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Quincy D. Wilson, 35, of Houston, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Joseph J. Daniels, 29, of Houston, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Julian H. Fite, 29, of Houston, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jon E. Wallace, 30, of Houston, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Joe O. Hartfield, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
