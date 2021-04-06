Two Killeen men pleaded guilty this week to committing unrelated robberies in the city last year.
In the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Omari Javion Green, 29, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery after police said he used a firearm to rob an elderly drug store clerk last year.
Green was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Aug. 19, 2020.
In an unrelated case that was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday, Anthony Patrick Bear May, 22, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery after Killeen police said he beat a woman and took her money during an incident last year.
May was indicted on July 1, 2020.
Sentencing hearings will be held in both cases after pre-sentence investigation reports are completed, according to remote proceedings in the courts on Monday and Tuesday.
Both men were listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bonds.
Green
On May 29, 2020, Killeen police responded to a drug store in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a robbery that had occurred there.
Police spoke with an employee who said he was working the register when a man, later identified as Green, approached the register to purchase a soft drink, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Instead of paying for the Pepsi, Green pulled out a firearm and demanded money,” police said. The victim handed over $283.82 in cash.
While Killeen police were still on scene, detectives noticed a man, later identified as Green, in close proximity to the store. The man “was wearing what appeared to be the same pants and shoes as the person who pointed the gun and demanded money from (the victim) in the store’s surveillance video,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim confirmed to police that the man they had detained was the man who has robbed him earlier.
Green told police that “he didn’t remember much of the last few hours but that he did not rob a store,” police said. When shown still images from the store’s surveillance video, Green told police that the victim was just handing him change for the Pepsi.
Police said that the victim was over 65 years old at the time of the armed robbery.
May
Killeen police on April 5, 2020, were dispatched to a storage facility located in the city regarding a disturbance. There, officers spoke with a woman who said that she and May got into an argument about the storage unit they shared, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman “stated that the suspect struck her with his hands and took money out of her pocket before fleeing the scene,” police said.
Witnesses told police that they “observed (the victim) and the suspect struggling, with the suspect apparently ‘beating’ (the victim),” according to the affidavit.
The woman suffered bodily injury during the incident, according to the indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.