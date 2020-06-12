A Killeen man who allegedly has violated four protective orders was sentenced earlier this week to deferred adjudication probation for one of those violations.
Nahshon Tyrell Hughes, 40, pleaded guilty on April 22 to violating a protective order after assaulting a woman last year. During a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt followed a plea agreement and sentenced Hughes to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on the third-degree felony charge.
Another Killeen man was sentenced in a separate case that was heard remotely on Thursday in the same court.
Luke Iler, 22, was sentenced by Gauntt to seven years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking.
He had pleaded guilty on March 19 after police said he choked a woman and put a gun to her head last year. As part of the plea agreement, Iler is to have no contact with the victim.
Neither Hughes nor Iler were listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
Hughes
Hughes was ordered to have no contact with the victim and complete community service hours.
“If you violate the terms and conditions, the full range of punishment for a third-degree felony will be available to me: two to 10 years,” Gauntt said.
Hughes also was sentenced in county misdemeanor court to 350 days in jail for two of the four violations of a protective order charges, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to jail records, he still is facing a fourth misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Defense attorney John Galligan said Hughes will reside with a family member and already has served almost 300 days in jail.
No arrest affidavit was available for the case, but the indictment states that on Aug. 20, 2019, Hughes “intentionally and knowingly committed family violence against (a woman)…by grabbing her, pushing her onto a bed and seizing her on and about her neck.”
Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, approved an order of protection for the victim on June 28, 2019, according to the indictment.
Hughes has a record of criminal convictions in Texas, mostly in Killeen, dating back to 2001, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal conviction records. He has four prior convictions, in 2010, 2018 and two in 2019, for assaulting a family member, a Class A misdemeanor, for which he received sentences of 30 days in jail for the first charge and 90-day sentences for the next three assault charges.
Iler
Killeen police on Nov. 7, 2019, responded to a domestic assault report. The woman told police that Iler had assaulted her after they got into an argument about money, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman “stated that Iler wrapped his hand around (her) throat, causing pain and impeding her airway,” police said. The woman told officers that Iler stated that he was going to “choke her until she passed out” and that she “saw stars” while she was being choked.
Officers noted bruising around the woman’s throat.
The woman also told police that Iler had paced a gun to her head during the assault. Officers later retrieved a firearm that she believed to have been the one used in the assault.
A search of criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety returned no results for Iler.
