Two Live Oak Ridge Middle School students were arrested on Tuesday for having a weapon on campus, Killeen school officials said.
The school principal, Wanda Stidom, sent an email to all parents with children at the school to inform them of the incident. The two students were taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center. Killeen Independent School District police and campus administration team worked to quickly confiscate the handgun. All students and staff are safe, according to the email.
Live Oak Ridge Middle School is at 2600 Robinette Road in Killeen.
The students will be charged and will face all appropriate legal and school disciplinary consequences as a result of the incident, according to KISD.
“We take any threat to school safety seriously. Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report,” Stidom said in the email. “The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and weapons will never be permitted on KISD property.”
