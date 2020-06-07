Area residents gathered online Sunday evening to discuss racial injustice and police accountability during a live discussion hosted by the Killeen chapter of the NAACP.
The name of the event was “Speak Your Truth” and multiple speakers participated in the livestream. The Facebook event began with the guests sharing their reactions to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 as well as thoughts on how the nation can move forward and make changes.
"I see a lot of the frustration that I share," Tamara Mosley said of the people she has talked to since Floyd's death. "The solutions are out there, and it starts with us having these conversations, but the road to a solution is not clear."
The speakers during the livestream included Jennifer Hetzel, an advocate for social justice who works for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce; Fred Chavez, a Copperas Cove city councilman; Mosely, a licensed professional counselor; Tommy Harris Jr., a servant leader and entrepreneur; and Gladys Wilson, a licensed professional counselor. TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP, moderated for the discussion.
Driver-Moultrie said some of the main goals of the discussion were to learn from each other what problems members of minority communities are facing and to learn how to empathize with them.
The guest speakers all voiced their agreement, and shared their ideas for what they can do to help others understand the problem.
"We are all here to move forward, to focus on how we can make it better," Chavez said. "We have to start small with our own circle of friends and family. ... This change that needs to happen is going to take time. Those forces that believe it doesn't need to change, they're not going to give it easily. It's worth fighting, it's worth trying to change it, but sadly we are probably going to see more (violence against minorities). But it's worth the fight."
Eventually the topic of conversation turned to whether or not the speakers think racial bias and violence against minorities would ever end, and each appeared both saddened at the fact that change is needed and hopeful that change will happen.
"When you see the peaceful protesters, you see the love and the hope and the change that they stand for," Wilson said.
"It is imperative that we be the change," Mosley said. "That is on us."
