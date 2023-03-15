Two dozen Killeen neighbors gathered this week to discuss crime issues which they say have plagued their south Killeen neighborhood in recent months.
According to the group, cases of criminal mischief, trespassing, burglary and vandalism have risen in their neighborhood. Some have even been harassed by a few teenage residents who live in or visit a home on Verbena Loop.
According to police activity reports, the Killeen Police Department have filed reports for nine separate incidents at a residence in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop since August 2022. And several individuals at Monday’s meeting said they have made many more calls for assistance.
“We understand the concern of the residents in this neighborhood, however, they need to contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for assistance,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday in response to questions from the Herald. “Our department will continue to respond to any crime related issues in this area, however, due to juvenile involvement, the information is limited.”
Neighbors said the specific two-story home in question is being rented by Texas Family and Protective Services and is called a “CPS watch home,” meaning the residents are part of the Child Protective Services program. According to neighbors, there is supposed to be someone who provides security for the staff assigned by CPS to supervise the teens.
The Herald reached out to the state agency for clarification and comment on the issue, but did not receive answers by publication time.
At issue is the constant loitering and criminal mischief that neighbors say they have witnessed in the early morning hours, throughout the day and after dark. Residents in the area have photos of trash which they believe is also part of the problem — alcohol bottles, cigarette packages and drug paraphernalia.
A home on nearby Southport Drive is currently vacant and several young men have been seen jumping fences, loitering in the yard there and peeking through windows, the neighbors said. The residents said at least two of the teens are residents from the home on Verbena Loop.
“It’s not just one house, these teens have been seen jumping fences at homes that are occupied, many times residents are at home,” said Leanne Stephenson, one of the neighbors.
“There was a basketball goal set up on the driveway of my neighbor’s house,” said Danielle Smith. “Several teens began to play and during the course of a game would ‘dunk’ or destroy the goal until it could no longer stand.”
Smith says she tried to speak to the youth about this and was met with profane language and rude behavior by the teens.
When she asked them to leave, they challenged her and said since she wasn’t the homeowner, she couldn’t tell them to leave. Calls were placed to the police department and officers did come out to speak to her. But, by the time they arrived, the youths had left and no were no longer in sight, she said.
Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, showed pictures of debris she said was left in her yard by the teens.
“They have no regard for other people’s belongings and no respect for others,” Stephenson said.
Vivien Munera-Spears said she has endured similar behavior and was one of the organizers of Monday’s meeting.
“I am a resident on Verbena Loop and I have concerns about the safety of our neighborhood and our children,” said Munera-Spears. “The children (from this residence) have been observed roaming the neighborhood unsupervised, trespassing, smoking marijuana and generally loitering on other people’s property.”
Munera-Spears has taken it a step further. In an effort to get help for the situation, she has sent emails to City Council members, the school superintendent, the police department, the mayor, a state representative and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
“This situation was created by the State of Texas,” said Munera-Spears. “They should take responsibility for what is happening in the neighborhood where they have placed children in their program.”
The Herald knocked on the door of the house Wednesday afternoon, but no on answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.