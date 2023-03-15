Neighborhood Watch.jpg

Neighbors of a residence on Verbena Loop say their neighborhood has been plagued by vandals, burglars and trespassing from teens.

Two dozen Killeen neighbors gathered this week to discuss crime issues which they say have plagued their south Killeen neighborhood in recent months.

According to the group, cases of criminal mischief, trespassing, burglary and vandalism have risen in their neighborhood. Some have even been harassed by a few teenage residents who live in or visit a home on Verbena Loop.

