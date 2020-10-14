A committee of Killeen residents suggested that the Killeen Police Department hold at least one public forum on the topic of no-knock warrants, but plans for such an event seem to be up in the air by KPD.
“The committee strongly encouraged KPD to have a public forum to educate the public on no-knock warrants,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen Branch NAACP, in an email to the Herald this week. “This would allow a better understanding of the entire process, from inception to execution and allow community members to ask questions and voice their concerns — good, bad or indifferent.”
During its 90-day review period on no-knock warrants, Driver-Moultrie and four other members of the committee met with KPD officers and leaders.
In a letter on Oct. 5, KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble thanked the committee members and outlined three of their recommendations; however, the public forum was not listed.
KPD said this week a forum is “in the works,” however, it would not be limited to no-knock warrants.
“We’re considering forums on a wide range of topics and the process is still in the works,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez on Wednesday.
Driver-Moultrie said that a public forum would be an opportunity for the department.
“KPD needs to use the forum as an opportunity to educate and inform the community on policies and procedures in place,” she said. “It seems we’ve gotten away from public forums; local law enforcement agencies need to hear from the citizens of the communities they serve to engage in meaningful and positive dialogue.”
KPD announced recently that it had updated its procedures by eliminating no-knock warrants for narcotics-only cases. Kimble said in the letter that six no-knock warrants have been approved since January and only four of them were served.
“We will continue to conduct no-knock search warrants on murder suspects, certain hostage situations, violent and dangerous offenders and any exigent circumstances that meet the warrant criteria,” according to Kimble in his letter.
In Killeen, no-knock warrants have become a topic of discussion among residents, with several protests held since the death of James Scott Reed, 40, during a no-knock narcotics raid at his Killeen home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending civil rights lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD SWAT team members during the early-morning raid.
Reed was not the first person in Killeen killed during a no-knock raid: a highly-respected detective was fatally shot on May 9, 2014, during a no-knock warrant service on the southwest Killeen residence of Marvin Louis Guy.
Guy remains in Bell County Jail awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.
“No human life should be taken during no-knocks, period, from either side,” Driver-Moultrie said.
For more information on the no-knock policy revision and the department’s push toward more transparency, visit KPD’s website at killeentexas.gov/558/Department-Transparency.
