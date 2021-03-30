The two deaths that have occurred during no-knock raids in Killeen — a SWAT officer in 2014 and a 40-year-old man in 2019 — took center stage during a hearing on Monday at the state Capitol.
Fifteen Texans testified during a Texas House of Representatives committee hearing on two bills that, if passed into law, would prohibit the controversial police tactic statewide.
All 12 people who testified in front of the 11 members of the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence were in favor of Texas House Bill 1272. Two men, each representing Texas police associations, testified against a similar bill, Texas House Bill 492, and insisted that no-knock raids are needed by police. One man testified about both bills.
Jumeka Reed, of Killeen spoke about her brother, James “Scottie” Reed, who died in 2019 during a no-knock raid, and several people testified regarding the continued incarceration of Marvin Louis Guy and the death of Killeen police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie was shot by Guy during a no-knock raid in Killeen almost seven years ago in a case that is still awaiting trail.
Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since May 10, 2014, in lieu of a bond of $4 million on multiple capital felony charges.
Marvin Guy’s brother, lawyer, others testify
Guy’s name resurfaced again and again throughout a flurry of three-minute testimonials on Monday afternoon.
The last person to testify was Guy’s brother, Garett Galloway, who spoke about his brother’s long incarceration, as trial dates were established but then canceled for a variety of reasons.
“He’s been locked up since 2014 as a result of no-knock warrants,” Galloway said. “The police had gotten information, which was not credible, about him dealing drugs. They busted in his house at 4 in the morning, and he started shooting because he thought it was an intruder. As a result, a police officer (Dinwiddie) ended up dying and my heart goes out to his family.”
A trial date has not yet been set in Guy’s case.
Representing Guy in that capital murder case is Justin Moore, who also called to testify in favor of HB 1272. Moore spoke as a citizen and representative of his law firm.
“We see a lot of instances where no-knock raids lead to casualties, sometimes police officers and other times civilians,” Moore said. “Let’s try to imagine a world in which policing is a lot safer. To do that, we need to eliminate no-knock raids.”
Moore said that Guy’s case is “emblematic.”
“He stood his ground ... and now Marvin is facing the death penalty,” he said.
Several Texas civil rights attorneys also spoke in favor of HB 1272.
Dallas attorney Daryl Washington, who is representing the Reed family in their civil rights lawsuit against the city of Killeen and the police department, said that no-knock “success stories” have been hard to find during his research.
“I’m sad to report that there are very few success stories,” Washington said. “These raids often are based on the word of informants, who themselves are criminals. That becomes extremely scary.”
Also testifying was Lee Merritt, the Dallas attorney who is representing the family of a Killeen man killed earlier this year by a KPD officer.
“Texas law enforcement has demonstrated an alarming trend of violating citizens’ rights in their own homes,” Merritt said.
No-knocks are needed, police say
However, police insist that no-knocks are a tactic that is needed at times.
One of the two police association representatives who spoke on Monday was John Wilkerson, of Kempner. representing the Texas Municipal Police Association testified against HB 492, which is similar to HB 1272. HB 492 does not outlaw no-knock raids like HB 1272 does; instead, it allows for a limited use of no-knocks if a police chief or sheriff signs off on it.
“Nobody understands the dangers of no-knock search warrants better than the men and women who are going through that door; I’ve gone through those doors,” Wilkerson said. “But there is a time and a place for a no-knock search warrant. There are times when police need to go in and take a violent criminal off the streets.”
Wilkerson said that many agencies already have adopted a policy of prohibiting no-knocks unless a chief administrator agrees to it.
That policy is exactly what was adopted by the Killeen Police Department last year after a 90-day review of no-knock raids.
“Another level of assurances is that prior to serving a no-knock search warrant, any detective seeking a no-knock search warrant must meet with the police chief for approval before a search warrant can be presented to a judge,” according to Chief of Police Charles Kimble in a statement on Oct. 5, 2020. “Our goal and our mission at the Killeen Police Department is to reduce crime, to reduce the fear of crime, and to enhance public safety ... In order to do our jobs efficiently and as safe as possible for everyone, we may sometimes have to conduct a no-knock search warrant.”
KPD also last year adopted a policy of no longer doing narcotics-only no-knock warrants.
