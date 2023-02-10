North Grey Street apartments

The victim of an alleged assault on Oct. 9, 2022, AnJanette de la Cruz Abad, 52, a resident of this apartment building on North Gray Street, said it took Killeen police more than two hours to respond to her 911 calls for help.

Three months after the Herald asked Killeen officials to release 911 calls in a case in which an alleged victim complained that it took police two hours to respond to her pleas for help, the newspaper is no closer to obtaining those records.

That is because the city attorney’s office is relying on a Texas attorney general’s opinion issued on Dec. 20, 2022, that “agrees” officials do not have to release the audio because it is related to “an investigation that concluded in a result other than conviction or deferred adjudication” under the Texas Government Code.

