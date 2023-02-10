Three months after the Herald asked Killeen officials to release 911 calls in a case in which an alleged victim complained that it took police two hours to respond to her pleas for help, the newspaper is no closer to obtaining those records.
That is because the city attorney’s office is relying on a Texas attorney general’s opinion issued on Dec. 20, 2022, that “agrees” officials do not have to release the audio because it is related to “an investigation that concluded in a result other than conviction or deferred adjudication” under the Texas Government Code.
The alleged victim who was assaulted also wants the 911 calls to be released, but the city has denied her requests as well.
The loophole
But while state law does appear to allow the city of Killeen to withhold the 911 calls because the suspect in the case has neither been convicted nor received deferred adjudication, the newspaper challenged the city’s reliance on that provision of the law.
“Section 552.108 of the Texas Government Code is often used as a loophole for law enforcement agencies to justify not releasing requested materials or documents under the Texas Public Information Act,” the Herald wrote in an email to City Manager Kent Cagle asking him to release the 911 calls on Thursday. “However, the intent of the Texas Public Information Act is not now and never has been to limit the press in its pursuit of information the publication of which is in the best interest of the public.”
The Texas Tribune has faced the same hurdles in obtaining police records in the Uvalde school shooting last May, including the 911 tapes. In a Tribune story published in June, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said at the time that it would be “absolutely unconscionable” for officials to use what’s called “the dead suspect loophole” to withhold records related to the shooting.
Also in June, Austin law firm Cobb & Counsel posted on its website that the same loophole in Section 552.108 of the Texas Government Code “was intended to protect the privacy of the accused, but in many cases, it’s allowed police to hide records related to use-of-force incidents and in-custody deaths.”
Cobb & Counsel argues that when a suspect dies and cannot be charged with a crime, police can withhold records related to the incident under Section 552.108. That means “families of those who die in custody never get closure or access to details of their loved one’s death,” Phelan has said on Twitter.
“Victims and their families are similarly prevented from obtaining information when the suspect has died,” according to Cobb & Counsel. “The family of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered at Ford Hood, says they have been refused access to officer body cam footage because her killer committed suicide.”
Furthermore, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) “has fought hard to keep the ‘dead suspect loophole’ and prevent the release of information about alleged police misconduct, saying that the ‘information would . . . be used to trash an officer on social media or in the press,’” according to the law firm.
Texas State Representative Joe Moody, D-El Paso, filed bills in the last three legislative sessions to close the loophole, but the bills faced opposition from CLEAT and ultimately failed, Cobb & Counsel reported on its website.
According to the law firm, the Uvalde school shooting “has re-energized calls for reform,” and that Phelan says he will work to end the dead suspect loophole “for good” this legislative session.
Killeen case
On Oct. 9, 2022, AnJanette de la Cruz Abad called 911 multiple times between 7:48 and 8:10 a.m. after the relative of a neighbor allegedly assaulted and injured her. Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed in November that officers did arrive two hours later.
“Since then, I have been harassed by (the alleged suspect’s) mother, mother’s boyfriend and her brother,” Abad, 52, told the newspaper on Thursday. “They were constantly coming by my door and window, yelling that they were going to beat me like (she) beat me and to ‘Get out of here.’”
The Herald is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged in the case.
“This investigation is complete and a warrant was issued and served,” Miramontez told the Herald on Friday.
“I have been called all types of names,” Abad said. “My car window was busted out. I don’t have proof it was any of them. However, my car was the only one vandalized.”
Abad lives in a downtown Killeen apartment building in the 600 block of North Grey Street.
“She has been allowed back on the property any time she wants because her mother lives there,” she said. “I tried to get a protective/restraining order and was told by KPD that I do not fall into the criteria to get one because it’s not domestic violence.”
The fallout
Abad said she is in Virginia and plans to move.
“I left the beginning of January because of a family emergency,” Abad said. “When I was going to come back, my neighbors informed me that (the alleged suspect) was back on the property. I still have my apartment. However, I am too scared to return.”
On the morning of the reported assault, Abad said she called police because the woman “was making a disturbance out here at 6 in the morning,” she told the newspaper in November. “The girl doesn’t live here but her mom does. She had already beaten up her mom, and I caught the back end of it when I took my dog out.”
The owner of the property, Lawrence Passariello, told the Herald last year that “every time we call the police — whether it’s to criminally trespass someone or someone is pointing a gun at one of the tenants — they don’t show up or they take a very, very long time to show up.”
In the weeks after the reported attack, Abad emaied Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, Cagle and others about the case, saying “My feelings for all this is ... not one of you care (and) your actions have proved this.”
The release of the 911 recordings may provide at least some clarity on what Abad reported when she called police, how the dispatcher responded and what she relayed to the responding officer.
In her email to city officials, Abad sent photos of injuries she said she sustained during the attack.
“She was hitting doors and my thought was, ‘She’s going to start busting out car windows.’ I didn’t want my car window busted out, and that’s why I called. I never thought the girl would come after me. I was being beaten and screaming for help.”
Paper trail
According to emails dated Oct. 19 that Abad provided to the newspaper, she asked for copies of her 911 calls from Aubrey Huckaby, director of operations for Bell County Communications Center. Huckaby then sent the request to Amy Retz, a records custodian for the county.
“Chief Kimble requested that I review incident and I have attached a copy of the calls to this email,” Huckaby wrote. “As this is now an open records request, I am forwarding that request to you for processing. Once cleared for release, please send the fulfilled request directly to Ms. Abad.”
On the same day, Retz responded to Abad.
“The city of Killeen has requested that the information you requested be withheld at this time,” according to an email. “There are two options I can offer at this time.”
Those options are the county requesting an attorney general’s opinion on whether the 911 calls can be released or “you can attempt to request the information again at a later date through our office or through the City of Killeen directly.”
According to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the Texas Public Information Act does not prohibit the release of taped 911 calls.
“Such records are subject to public disclosure even if they are held by a ‘911 network district’ established under the Emergency Communication District Act. A police department’s ‘radio logs’ or ‘radio cards’ that describe the police department’s records of all calls answered by the police, including a brief description of the nature or reason for the call and its location, generally are public, although exceptions might arise exempting the names of complainants.”
The Herald first requested the 911 calls from Abad’s case on Nov. 3. On the same day, Ford said the request had been “submitted to legal.”
In the newspaper’s second request for the 911 calls, it wrote that it believes “the Killeen Police Department releasing the 911 calls in the case referenced in the city’s request for an AG’s opinion does not hinder the KPD in its investigation of same, assuming an investigation exists. Please consider immediately providing the 911 calls to the Killeen Daily Herald in the case.”
‘Scared to death’
On Thursday, Abad said that the woman who allegedly assaulted her with a golf club was arrested in Val Verde County on more than 40 warrants from across Texas. The Herald could not immediately verify that information.
“Bell County was given 10 days to ... pick her up,” she said. “They didn’t, so she was given a bond and released. I have not heard from the DA’s office and have not been told of a trial date. If and whenever a trial is set, I will have to do it through Zoom because I’m scared to death to come back.”
While she waits, Abad has asked for “victim relocation compensation” from the attorney general’s office.
“(I) pray that will be approved so I can just come back and move my things to Virginia,” she said. “It kills me that I’ve had to endure the constant harassment. I’ve called the police numerous times when I’ve seen her or had problems with the harassment and still cannot get any help.”
Val Verde County is in southwest Texas.
