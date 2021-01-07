Killeen officials refuse to release video of gang shooting

While some Killeen residents have expresses interest in seeing the recent video of a reported gang shooting in the city, Killeen officials say they won’t be releasing the video.
Following a records request made by the Herald, the City of Killeen has contacted the State of Texas regarding the matter.
The request, made on Dec. 30 per Texas open records law, was for the video that was taken of a shooting on Alma Drive in Killeen, which took place on Dec. 27.
Three men were injured in the incident, which police said was one of at least three gang shootings that weekend. The video requested was taken from an 18-wheeler truck which was parked nearby at the time of the incident, reportedly capturing an image of the shooting suspect.
According to a letter received from the city’s legal department, the city said some of the information contained in the video is protected, per common-law privacy and the fact that it is part of a pending criminal prosecution.
“We are not releasing any portion of police report number 20-013210, or the requested, responsive video associated with police report number 20-013210,” said city paralegal Linda Pemberton in the letter.
Pemberton said the city has contacted the Texas Attorney General’s office for a ruling on the matter.
At a news conference the day after the shooting, Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble said that the shooting, one of up to three which had taken place in recent days, was gang related.
Shyheim Khali Matthews, 19, in Killeen, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting.
“Shyheim Matthews identifies with the KTM (K-Town Mafia), and he is currently the only one arrested and charged for the shooting on Alma Drive,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.