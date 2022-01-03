Following the two-year anniversary of Killeen teenager Lou Matthew Busby’s death, the Killeen Police Department, and Busby’s mother, are asking the public to come forward with details surrounding his homicide.
In a Facebook post on New Year’s Day, KPD asked the public to call KPD’s anonymous tip line if they have any additional details about the night of Busby’s death.
“If you have any information on the Murder of Lou Matthew Busby, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477),” KPD’s Facebook post said. “You will remain anonymous.”
At 1:03 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019, according to police, KPD was dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash.
When officers arrived, police said they found 19-year-old Busby inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 31, 2019.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attending a party at a newly constructed residence with several area high school students,” police said in a New Year’s Day post on Bell County Crime Stoppers. “The victim left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area where the crash was.”
In an emotional YouTube video posted by Bell County Crime Stoppers Friday, Stephanie Busby asked the public to come forward with any information they may have surrounding her son’s death.
“Whoever did this, my son did not deserve this,” Busby said in the video. “You took an angel. I want you to please come forward, please talk to the police. I want justice for my son; I want answers. I’m begging you. Whoever did this, you took my baby, I live my life for him. I’m asking you to please come forward.”
Busby described her son as a caring, loving teenager with a big heart and a love of basketball.
“He’d give the shirt off his back,” she said. “He would just do any and everything for everybody.”
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this homicide to contact the Killeen Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
