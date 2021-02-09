One person is in custody, and another is still on the loose after leading police on a chase in west Killeen Monday night.
About 5:30 p.m. Monday, "officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, occupied by two, on Old FM 440 Road, when the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued," according to a Facebook post by Killeen Police Department.
The driver led officers to the area of Bull Run Drive and Fieldcrest Drive where the driver came to a stop and both suspects fled on foot, police said.
"Officers conducted a search of the area and took one suspect into custody. Officers continued to search the perimeter and did not locate the second suspect. Investigation is still ongoing," KPD said on Facebook late Monday night.
KPD's SWAT team was involved in the search and the suspects may have been involved in a robbery, local CBS affiliate KWTX reported.
The Herald has sent questions to KPD for more details in the case.
