According to court documents obtained Tuesday, Killeen police executed a search warrant on Sept. 2 on suspicion of drug possession.
Killeen Police Department officers found four males, including Seth-Ham Miller and Charlie Jones III, in the house, along with 3.82 ounces of a “white crystalline substance” that tested field positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Police also found multiple handguns, a shotgun, ammunition, marijuana, $2,887 in U.S. currency and unspecified pills, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit added that “the amount of U.S. currency in Seth-Ham Miller’s pants is consistent with a person selling methamphetamine.”
According to the affidavit, Jones admitted to going to Houston to “pick up” methamphetamine with Miller with the intention of selling the substance. Miller also admitted to accompanying Jones, but did not answer further questions related to methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Jones and Miller are officially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver between four and 200 grams.
Both Jones and Miller were being held Tuesday in the Bell County Jail with bonds of $75,000 each.
Other arraignments
Matthew Ryan McKenzie was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fled from an officer in August. According to the affidavit for his arrest, McKenzie broke traffic barriers and fled the scene after being approached by an officer. The affidavit also alleged that McKenzie ran over the officer’s foot.
McKenzie was being held Tuesday at the Bell County Jail awaiting $120,000 in bonds.
Darron Knight and Carrie Gilley are currently being held in the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges under suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
Knight was being held Tuesday on a a $20,000 bond, and Gilley on a $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.