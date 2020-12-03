Three people are facing criminal charges, stemming from two separate robbery incidents, within a 24-hour period in Killeen.
Kimberly Daeshawn Holloway, 26, and Deandre Deshaun Archield, 27, have both been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to two separate criminal complaint affidavits, both related to the same incident. On Monday Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to an aggravated robbery at 1100 Old FM 440 Drive. Officers were advised that two suspects, a black male and a black female, were seen driving a dark Mitsubishi SUV with a sticker in the middle of the windshield. A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle matching that description, with two suspects matching the description inside, in which a handgun was located under the passenger seat.
A victim told officers that the man and woman entered his store, with the female suspect, Holloway, ordering a sandwich and the male suspect, Archield, apparently “casing” the store, according to the affidavits. As the victim was assisting Holloway, Archield slipped behind her and held a handgun to her back.
Archield then ordered the victim to open the register, took money from it, as well as the money Holloway had used to pay for the sandwich. They fled with an estimated $400 to $500.
On Tuesday a KPD officer received a phone call from a relative of Holloway, stating Holloway had used their shared 2003 dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander and needed the vehicle to run her younger children to school. Detectives then met with both suspects separately, and after both were advised of their rights and waived them, confessed to the robbery, according to the affidavits, claiming they needed the money to pay bills and eat.
Also on Tuesday, KPD officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Gateway Foodmart at 104 W. Elms. There a clerk informed them that she had been followed into the store and approached by a suspect, later identified as Maurice Barron Jefferson, 31, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
Jefferson then told the victim to be quiet, told her he had a gun, and told her to give him the money in the cash register. The victim heard a metallic clicking sound when Jefferson put his hands into his pocket, which she associated with a firearm.
When Jefferson left the store the victim noted the license plate on his vehicle and its damaged front bumper. Police located the vehicle, which sped past a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing, and eventually stopped. Officers pursued Jefferson on foot and eventually apprehended him, locating a loaded magazine and handgun in one of the backyards he had run through, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from the foot mart showed the suspect there to be wearing the same clothing as Jefferson was when he was apprehended.
Bond for Holloway, Archield and Jefferson was set at $100,000 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.