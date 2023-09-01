A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot early Friday morning in south Killeen, police said.
Shortly after 2:40 a.m., “officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.”
The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:57 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, police said.
The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
KPD said the death is the ninth criminal homicide of the 2023 in the city.
Police are calling the case a murder, and ask anyone with information to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible, are eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
Your Killeen Felons United are just getting started.
...
Protect yourselves, denizens of KILL'EM.
