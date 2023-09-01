BREAKING NEWS Graphic

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot early Friday morning in south Killeen, police said.

Shortly after 2:40 a.m., “officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.”

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

