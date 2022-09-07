Killeen residents kept police busy over the Labor Day weekend.
In response to a Herald inquiry, the Killeen Police Department said 49 arrests were made between Sept. 1 and 5.
Police did not immediately respond Wednesday to the Herald’s request for charges connected to the 49 arrests.
Over the long holiday weekend, KPD received 18 ‘shots fired’ calls.
“We responded to a total of 6 discharge of firearm/deadly conduct calls where no gunshot victims were reported,” KPD’s Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald Wednesday.
Killeen police investigated three separate shootings over the weekend in which three people were injured.
Miramontez said all three victims were in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
The string of Labor Day violence comes on the one-year anniversary of three separate shootings that took the lives of three Killeen residents over holiday weekend in Sept. 2021.
Anyone with additional information about any of the Labor Day shootings may call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 (TIPS) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
