A 5-year-old girl and an adult woman were shot in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive on Sunday night, Killeen police confirmed.
"On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at approximately 8:57 pm, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance and a possibly victim," Killeen Police Department said in an email to the Herald on Monday. "Upon the officers arrival, they located a 5-year-old female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started first aid until paramedics arrived. She was transported to McLane’s Children's Hospital in Temple. Officers also located a 45-year-old female victim suffering with injuries from gunfire. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White. Officers were told that the two victims were sitting outside the residence when a vehicle drove up and fired shots towards them. No other injuries were reported. Several vehicles and the residence were damaged by gunfire."
Detectives with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating the incident and there is no additional information at this time, police said.
