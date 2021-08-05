A woman from Milam County was arrested and charged with drug possession after Killeen police allegedly found narcotics and other drugs in her vehicle.
Police pulled over Laquita Jackson, 41, of Cameron on March 21 after observing her make several sudden lane changes and U-turns in an apparent attempt to evade police. An officer initiated a traffic stop when Jackson failed to signal during a turn, according to an affidavit obtained Thursday.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled what was suspected to be marijuana. Jackson then admitted to the officer someone who was in the car prior had smoked in the car, but denied that any illegal substances were in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The officer then searched the vehicle and found a glass pipe with burn marks, a glass vial containing an unknown liquid substance, with what appeared to be tobacco floating in it, a unlabeled prescription bottle, multi-colored pills suspected to be ecstasy and a cigar filled with suspected marijuana. Jackson denied knowing what the liquid substance was, the affidavit said.
The liquid was tested at the Texas Department of Public Safety Laboratory, which determined it to be phencyclidine, or PCP, in the amount of 7.10 grams.
Jackson was arrested and booked into the bail county jail Thursday. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set her bail at $50,000.
