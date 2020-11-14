The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing local couple that were last seen on July 4 by family members, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.
Detectives and family members are seeking information on the whereabouts of Gary Christopher Tuley, 47, and Elsa Paynaganan Tuley, 32.
Gary Tuley is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the post.
Elsa is described as a female Pacific Islander, 5-feet-8, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the post.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call KPD at 254-501-8800.
