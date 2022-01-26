The Killeen Police Department has confirmed an armed juvenile attempted to enter a Taco Bell on Fort Hood Street on Sunday night.
In a video circulating on social media, a person wearing a purple hooded jacket can be seen with a gun approaching the front door of Taco Bell, 404 N. Fort Hood Street, in Killeen Sunday. The doors were locked, however, and the video shows the person walking away with a gun in hand.
Killeen police confirmed the incident Wednesday.
“On January 23, 2022, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 404 N. Fort Hood Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., in reference to an individual holding a gun and attempting to enter the business,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Wednesday. “The lobby doors had been locked before this incident occurred so the subject was unable to enter. Though no obvious crime was committed, the incident was nonetheless very suspicious.”
Miramontez confirmed KPD was aware of a short video of the incident circulating on social media.
“With the help of the Killeen ISD Police Department, we have identified the individual depicted on the video,” she said. “No further information will be released as the individual is a juvenile. There is no ongoing threat to the public in relation to this incident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.