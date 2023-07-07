When undercover Killeen police officers arrested several women accused of prostitution last month, they did so by setting up a deal online, and then arrested the women after money was exchanged at a local hotel.
After the Killeen Police Department announced it had done a prostitution sting last month, resulting in 12 arrests, the Herald obtained the arrest affidavits in the case from the Bell County court system. Arrest affidavits are public documents.
In the arrest affidavit for one of the accused prostitutes, Elyshia Seirra Bullion, 22, an undercover officer said he went to skipthegames.com, an explicit website that claims to offer escort services, including in Killeen.
On the website, the undercover officer found a local phone number with a 254 area code.
“I then made contact and she made an agreement for ‘bare head’ (oral sex without a condom) in exchange for $140,” according to the affidavit. “Once in the room she confirmed the price ... and a sexual dance and I provided her the payment of $140.00. She was then taken into custody and advised she was under arrest.”
Two other arrest affidavits the Herald received this week — for accused prostitutes Diana Arispe, 34, and Heaven Dawn Sarmiento, 20 — contained similar accounts of how police arranged a meeting with them for various sex acts and then made the arrest.
Prices for sexual acts ranged from $120 to $160.
Between June 15 and June 16, Killeen police arrested a total of 12 individuals — from ages 20 to 48 — in a prostitution sting held at Premium Inn and Suites on East Elms Road in south Killeen, according to court documents.
While prostitution remains a Class B misdemeanor in Texas, people who solicit a prostitute face state jail felony on the charge after the state passed a new law adopting the harsher penalty in 2021.
Eight of the 12 were charged with prostitution, three were charged with solicitation of prostitution and one was charged with an unrelated charge, according to a news release from police.
Officers in the KPD Organized Crime Unit conducted the undercover operation as a result of an increase of complaints of prostitution in the city, police said.
The individuals arrested were:
Monique Davila, 31, Prostitution
Diana Arispe, 34, Prostitution
Nadia Browder, 38, Prostitution
Heaven Sarmiento, 20, Prostitution
Elyshia Bullion, 22, Prostitution
Lawrence Daniels, 45, Prostitution
Jiaya Hunter, 21, Prostitution
Stephany Ann Carver, 40, Prostitution and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
Angelo Frazier, 48, Solicitation of Prostitution
Jose Luis Facundo, 26, Solicitation of Prostitution
Daniel James Estrada, 36, Solicitation of Prostitution
Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 31, Felon in Possession of a Weapon
