Killeen police have arrested an alleged gang member who is wanted in California on a murder charge.
Yuhri Malik Duddly, 33, who police said is a member of the Crips street gang, was arrested in Killeen last month after the Los Angeles Police Department filed a felony complaint on March 9 against Duddly.
He is accused of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, court documents show.
Duddly allegedly “fled from the justice of the State of California” to Killeen, according to the complaint.
Killeen police arrested Duddly at an apartment in the 100 block of South 28th Street on April 6.
Since then, he has been held in the Bell County Jail with no bond.
Duddly allegedly shot and killed Takiem Benjamin Baxter of Los Angeles “with malice aforethought” on June 30, 2020, according to Los Angeles police in a warrant for extradition.
“It is further alleged that in the commission of the offense, (Duddly) personally used a semi-automatic firearm,” according to the warrant.
Police said that Duddly was not allowed to have a firearm after five prior felony convictions in California dating back to 2006.
