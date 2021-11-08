The Killeen Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a Killeen man in the shooting death of Jhirmack Wartell Brown on Oct. 31.
Perry Tyshawn Davis, 43, was arrested Friday night on charges of murder by members of the United States Marshal Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Killeen Police Department K9 Unit and Tactical Response Unit. Davis was arrested without incident and transported to the Bell County Jail.
During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a handgun and discharged it towards the victim. The victim then pulled out a handgun and discharged it towards the suspect, striking him.
Davis was being held Monday on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Combined bond was set at $225,000.
The Oct. 31 shooting was the fifteenth homicide for the City of Killeen in 2021.
