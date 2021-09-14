A 19-year-old Killeen man is now in police custody in connection to a shooting that occurred in April, according to a Killeen Police Department release.
Demetris Donal Davis was charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon on Friday. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and on Monday and he was located in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive and taken in custody without incident, then transported to the Killeen City Jail.
On April 22, 2021, at 8:25 p.m., officers were in the area of North Gray Street and Church Avenue when they heard approximately three gunshots in the area. The dispatcher advised of a gunshot victim at a residence located in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue. The officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.
After several months of recovery, the victim was able to finally talk to detectives about the incident. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim was picked up in a vehicle by the suspect and two other occupants to purchase a handgun, when the suspect fired a gunshot towards the victim. The victim was then thrown out of the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time, police said.
